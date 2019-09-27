Rumors have been swirling that Nike LeBron 7 retros are in the works and LeBron James added plenty of fuel to the fire at the Los Angeles Lakers Media Day on Friday. Dressed in the Lakers' gold uniform, the four-time MVP made his way to the podium in a mismatched pair of Lakers-themed Nike LeBron 7s.

During a recent LeBron 17 unboxing video, LeBron made a point to note that the LeBron 7 is "one of his favorites," sparking speculation of a retro run in the near future. Not long after that video was posted, word got out that the iconic "Red Carpet" LeBron 7s are slated to release in late October, nearly 10 years after LeBron first debuted the colorway at Madison Square Garden.

Nike has already retro'd his first signature, the Nike Air Zoom Generation, as well as multiple colorways of the Nike LeBron 3, and all signs seem to point to the 7s being next on the list. The Swoosh has not yet confirmed any plans, but the clues are certainly out there.