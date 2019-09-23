LeBron James will go down as one of the best to ever step onto a basketball court and when it comes to basketball shoes, he will be right up there with Michael Jordan as well. Since being drafted into the NBA in 2003, LeBron has had his very own signature shoe with Nike and as he goes into his 17th season, he is getting, yep you guessed it, his 17 shoe.

There have been plenty of teasers regarding this sneaker over the past couple of months but last week, Nike came through with an official unveiling of the shoe. So far, there are three colorways that we know of including white/black, Lakers, "Future Air." In a brand new video on LeBron's Instagram story, the king can be seen unboxing the "Future Air" model which features a silver upper with orange accents.

As you can tell from the video above, Nike provided James with some pretty impressive packaging which was a bit of a struggle to get through. There was even a scroll which details all of the different models James has worn throughout his impressive career.

Once James got to the shoe, he was a little scared to separate them from the display plastic they were placed on so he kind of just propped them up for the camera to see. The shoe looks pretty fantastic and if you're a LeBron fan who always buys his sneakers, these are a must-cop.