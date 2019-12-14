Earlier this year, while unboxing a brand new pair of Nike LeBron 17s, LeBron James made a point to mention that the Nike LeBron 7 is "one of his favorites." That seed LeBron planted sprouted in late October as Nike kicked off their line of LeBron 7 retros with the classic "Red Carpet" colorway.

The trend will continue later this month with the return of the Nike LeBron 7 "Christmas," followed by another beloved LeBron 7 in early 2020. According to House of Heat, LeBron James' All Star kicks from the 2010 season will likely be dropping in February in honor of the 10-year anniversary.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The special edition LeBron 7s come equipped with a "Chlorine Blue" colorway featuring a wood-grain like detailing, black accents throughout, and full length Air Max cushioning beneath it all. Nike has not yet announced official release details but one would assume the "All Star" LeBron 7s will be available right around the NBA's All-Star festivities in mid-February.

Check out some photos of the 2010 iteration below, and stay tuned for a first look at the 2020 edition.

Flight Club

Flight Club

Flight Club

Flight Club