LeBron James has been a subject of debate since before he reached the NBA. His on-court skill and achievements have been argued into the ground by the highest-profile media members and casual fans alike. Everyone has their stance on LeBron and, at this point, not many people are budging.

Off-the-court, however, there is not much to debate about. LeBron has been the picture of a model athlete since entering the NBA in 2003 and on top of a mountain of other honorable acts, the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio stands apart. The I Promise school, which opened in 2018, operates on a "blueprint for a new model for urban, public education," and is also the subject of a new YouTube originals documentary.

Yesterday, YouTube originals announced that "I Promise," a documentary directed by Marc Levin "that tells the story of LeBron James' efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures," will be coming out Thursday, September 28, according to a press release from The Springhill Company.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Originally premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in June, the documentary is expected to feature "an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the groundbreaking I Promise School." The documentary will give viewers an opportunity to "explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron." And will breakdown the school's "holistic, STEM-focused approach led by love and Social Emotional Learning infused with the LeBron James Family Foundation’s 'We Are Family' philosophy."

You can catch "I Promise" on September 28 at 12pm ET on the YouTube Originals channel but in the meantime, what do you think of LeBron's efforts to close the gap between students in his hometown? Will his off-court legacy ever surpass what he has done on the hardwood? Let us know in the comments.