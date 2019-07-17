When LeBron James retires from the NBA, he will widely be considered as one of the best players to ever grace the game of basketball. In addition to his accomplishments on the court, he has also been quite charitable off of it. Last year, LeBron started the "I Promise" school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, which is dedicated to providing at-risk youth with proper education. As of right now, the school only has third and fourth graders but by 2022, the school plans to expand to grades one through eight.

There were quite a few skeptics when it came to LeBron's school but according to Toni Roberts, a teacher at the school, the students are excelling. In a report from Bleacher Report, it was stated that 90 percent of students at the school are either meeting or exceeding their growth goals. After just one year, it's clear that these students are benefitting from the service the "I Promise" school provides.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

“When I came here, people would tell me, ‘It’s not going to work over there. When you go over there, you’ve got those bottom kids. There’s no way that you’re going to be able to maintain what you’ve done all these years and still keep it going,'” Roberts said. “Well, guess what? Yes, it does. These kids know how to respect. They know how to be loving. They know how to give love in return. So, don’t tell me that it’s not possible with what we poured into the school. Look at all of this.”

With this new information in mind, it's clear that the "I Promise" school has been a success and just further proof that LeBron cares deeply about his community.