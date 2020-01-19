Lebron James may be one of the best famous basketball stars in the world, but he always makes time for his family. Lebron made sure to support his youngest child and only daughter, Zhuri, when she announced the launch of her Youtube channel called "All Things Zhuri" on Christmas Day last month. He tweeted the intro video to his 5-year-old's channel, in which Zhuri can be seen gardening, painting, and playing with her French bulldog, Indigo.

When 2020 came around, Zhuri was already making moves as a Youtuber with "All Things Zhuri," posting videos of herself doing fun activities like making flower crowns with her friends and making smoothies for her family. In a video posted on Wednesday, Zhuri sets out to make "No-Bake Peanut Butter Power Balls," with some assistance from her famous father. Lebron and Zhuri embark on their no-bake journey, laughing and smiling the whole way through. Lebron shows off his amazing parenting skills by encouraging Zhuri throughout the process while still allowing her to figure things out for herself at times. The results are just too cute, and Zhuri definitely has a future in the Youtube world.