When all is said and done, LeBron James will go down as one of the best basketball players to ever grace the court. It's hard to live up to the standard of James especially when you consider everything he has done for the game. His basketball IQ is incredibly high and in many cases, he is more qualified to be the team's coach than his actual coaches. LeBron is impressed by very few people although according to Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN, one of his assistant coaches is the exception to the rule.

As it turns out, LeBron is a huge fan of Jason Kidd and feels as though Kidd is the only person who understands the game as he does. This is, of course, high praise and with this, in mind, it's easy to see why the Lakers are so successful this season.

"One of those primary assistants would be Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd, whom two sources have independently said James regards as the only person alive who sees the game of basketball with his level of clarity," Arnovitz wrote.

For now, Frank Vogel is the Lakers coach but if he doesn't succeed, some feel as though Kidd could become the head coach. If this were the case, we're sure James would be quite happy about it.