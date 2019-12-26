Lebron James' youngest child and only daughter Zhuri James has just started a YouTube channel, how amazing is that? Indeed, it is a great way to kickstart the new year. According to Complex, the LA Lakers player was the first to announce his daughter's Youtube channel launch which goes by the name "All Things Zhuri." Evidently, the quick shoutout from her father will help with the subscriptions and views. Thus far, the channel has garnered approximately 16K followers and we are certain the challenge is only bound the grow massively in the oncoming weeks. The channel is set to launch on January 1st and will feature videos from the youngest James clan with exclusive content relating to the 5-year-old. The kids-friendly channel just might make Lebron take a backseat so Zhuri can snag the spot as the most famous and successful person in the household.

King James shared the following: "She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess Zhuri Nova through her eyes," he tweeted on Christmas Day. "All Things Zhuri coming soon‼️ Subscribe!!!" In the teaser video, you can see Zhuri playing sports, having fun on the trampoline, cooking, gardening and more. "My mom and dad are so cool," we overhear the youngster say in the video. How exciting! Look out for Zhuri's channel in 2020.

[Via]