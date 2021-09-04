They've been good friends for over a decade, and with each Drake release, LeBron James has been there to celebrate the OVO Sound mogul's successes. We're kneedeep in Certified Lover Boy news as Drake's highly-anticipated album arrived at the top of Friday (September 3) morning. All 21 tracks from the project have landed at the top of Apple Music's charts as fans and critics keep the album on repeat, dissecting Drizzy's bars from top to bottom.

Twenty-four hours haven't even passed since the release of Certified Lover Boy and Apple Music returned to social media with another Drake accomplishment. LeBron made sure to retweet the post.

"Breaking single-day records. [owl emoji]," Apple Music tweeted. "@Drake is now the most streamed artist, and #CertifiedLoverBoy is the most streamed album, in less than 24 hours on Apple Music in 2021." Bron added in the caption, "The Boy!!!!!! @Drake [owl emoji][clapping hands emoji]."

Fans' reactions to CLB have been a mixed bag as people have been comparing the album to Kanye's Donda that dropped last week. They have also been doing their bests at piecing together who was the target of certain disses throughout the project. What are your thoughts on CLB thus far?