After weeks of seemingly endless DONDA news, we’ve finally got something else to talk about - Certified Lover Boy. The long-awaited album was finally released at 2 am ET, and the internet has been bubbling over with hot takes, criticism, and of course, some love too.

As is tradition, Drake included a short but sweet message to accompany his music. “A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking,” the 34-year-old wrote.

“Executive produced by me, Noah “40” Shabib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP.”

According to a Twitter user, Ntuli was a UK based Instagram model and friend of the rappers, who tragically passed away in a Dubai car accident earlier this year.

Drake posted a tribute to his story after hearing of this model’s death earlier this year. “This can’t be right. One of the realest most positive people I know always looked out for each other and kept spirits up. Thank you for 7 years of friendship and support…Rest easy N love you,” he wrote.

Morr, better known to some as Jenae Gagnier, was also an IG model. The young woman was recently found dead in her Texas apartment, after being strangled to death in an apparent murder-suicide. Morr’s unfortunate death also got the attention of Cardi B, who was quick to shut down those justifying her attacker’s actions.

Now that you’ve had some time to stream Certified Lover Boy, tell us, what’s your favourite track on the album?

@champagnepapi/Instagram

[Via]