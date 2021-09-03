Fans believe Drake dissed Charlamagne during his second verse on "The Remorse" off of his new album, Certified Lover Boy. The Toronto rapper refers to an unnamed "lemon-faced radio host," which has left fans theorizing who the mysterious person in question may be.

"From the bottom the to the top, man, what’s it like in the middle?/From the lemon-faced radio host that love to be bitter/To my dogs in the game who wasn’t pick of the litter," Drake raps on the new track.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It wouldn't be an unprovoked attack from Drake, as Charlamagne has been criticizing the rap legend as of late.

Back in December 2020, the radio host wondered if we had reached the end of the Drake era:

Drake has given us so much music that I don't know if he has another gear. We know Kendrick has another gear. He shows us that with every project. Drake has given us so much, I don't know if he has another gear so, therefore, I'm not looking forward to anything. Let me ask y'all a question: are we still in the Drake era? Or is radio such a prehistoric form of media that it hasn't changed the temperature to what's actually going on out here in these streets? It still feels like we're in a Drake era-- I don't think we're in a Drake era, I don't think we've been in a Drake era for the past three or four years.

Check out fans' thoughts on the bars below.