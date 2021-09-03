Drake is currently simultaneously holding the top 21 songs on Apple Music, following the release of his new album, Certified Lover Boy. The release of CLB has given Drake the most successful day on Apply Music for any artist this year, as tracked by Chart Data.

To make the feat more impressive, Certified Lover Boy is exactly 21 tracks long, meaning every single song is currently outpacing the competition.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Many fans will want to know how the success of Certified Lover Boy will compare to Kanye West's latest release, Donda. Throughout the rollout for both albums, the two legendary artists sent shots at each other with West even leaking Drake's home address.

On his new track, "7am On Bridle Path," Drake raps: "You ni**as hot to them little kids, you ain't famous to me / Told you I'm aimin' straight for the head, not aiming to please / I could give a fuck about who designing your sneakers and tees."

He continues: "Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / Stead of just a post out of desperation / This me reachin' the deepest state of my meditation / While you over there tryna impress the nation."

Donda has reportedly sold 327,000 equivalent album units, following its unusual Sunday morning release.