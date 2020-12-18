Layton Greene Shares Emotional New Track “Chosen One”

Quality Control’s first and only R&B artist Layton Greene is back with her first single since her debut EP Tell Ya Story was released in 2019. The project earned the 22-year-old Illinois-native a spot on VEVO and Billboard’s Artists to Watch lists for 2020, as well as receiving a Soul Train Award nomination. Off the tail-end of an obviously amazing year, the young artist has been working on some new music behind the scenes.

“Chosen One” arrives as the karmic lead single from Greene’s upcoming debut studio album. Produced by the female-production pair NOVA WAV, the track samples the wildly popular 80s hit “Juicy Fruit” by New York funk band Mtume and fuses it with more classic-sounding R&B production. The production duo is responsible for producing tracks like “CRZY” by Kehlani and “LOVEHAPPY” for Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 2018 joint effort EVERYTHING IS LOVE.

Along with releasing the song, the songstress unveiled the accompanying music video. Check it out below!

Quotable Lyrics

All of the hearts you done broke and

All of the lies you done told

My n**** I owe you one

Baby I’m the chosen one

For all of thÐµ damage you did

Karma’s a ruthless b*tch

My n**** I owe you onÐµ

Baby I’m the chosen one