Layton Greene Employs City Girls, Lil Baby & PnB Rock On Fresh Single

Back in February, Quality Control announced the signing of a 20-year-old singer named Layton Greene, hailing from St-Louis, Missouri. Greene's signing was a historic landmark for the management consortium, who had little experience grooming R&B talent, in fact, a tweet by the songstress revealed that she was the "first R&B singer signed to QC."

Before her fate was sealed under the QC banner, Greene outlined her plans in a forthright interview with Billboard magazine. "I hope to bring the game some new music, some integrity. I feel like the one thing a lot of artists lack is integrity,” she explained, while her "Roll in Peace" cover was just beginning to flare up. “I feel like they’re not honest with themselves. We don’t get a real sense of who they are through their music."

In hoping to stay true to her word, the singer enlists big names City Girls, Lil Baby, and PnB Rock in her new single "Leave Em Alone," which sees the emerging musician showcasing her soft and dainty vocals in the hook, with the strong's feautures providing a strong delivery on each of their respective verses.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't leave em alone

Try to change my ways, but the dope boy turnin’ me on

Trap niggas know what I want

So caught up that I can't leave em alone (can't leave em alone)