The month of August is always celebratory for Nispey Hussle fans as the 15th is the late rapper's date of birth. Weeks ago, millions of people around the world commemorated what would have been Neighborhood Nip's 35th birthday as many continue to await more news about the trial of Eric Holder, the man who is alleged to be responsible for the rapper's death.

Lauren London has continued to uphold Nipsey's legacy as his love, longtime partner, and mother to their son, Kross Asghedom. The actress has used her platform to motivate and inspire others, as well as share meaningful family moments with the world. On Monday (August 31), Lauren shared an adorable photo of four-year-old Kross in celebration of his birthday, and one look at him and you know where he got his dimples from.

"My Little Prince. Son of Ermias," Lauren London wrote in the caption to her post. "You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss. 💙✨." For Nipsey's birthday, Lauren penned a similar tribute. "King Ermias. Best friend. Twin Flame. Greatest Teacher. Beautiful Strong Vessel. The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. 'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still." Check out her post for Little Kross below.