Lauren London honored the late Nipsey Hussle on Instagram, Saturday, commemorating the rapper's 35th birthday.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

"King Ermias. Best friend. Twin Flame. Greatest Teacher. Beautiful Strong Vessel. The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. 'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still," London wrote on Instagram. "Happy 35th. Eternally Yours, Boogie."

London dated Hussle from 2013 until his death in March 2019. She gave birth to a son on August 31, 2016. Hussle was shot to death outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles.

Other celebrities and friends of Nipsey Hussle posted social media tributes on the rapper's 35th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the man. Nipsey Hussle," Oshea Jackson wrote on Twitter. "I just hit the #TMCChequered flag yesterday and of course it’s yo birthday the next. Yo influence has entered the people’s veins so tough back at home and across the world. We miss you Nip. Tell Kobe I said Wasup for me. His day comin soon."

"Happy Birthday to the great Nipsey Hussle who continues to inspire us everyday," Jay-Z's Roc Nation wrote. "'The best thing you can do for a person is to inspire them. That's the best currency you can offer: inspiration.'" - Nipsey Hussle #TMC."

