There isn't a thing that could take away from Latto's big day. New Music Friday has been massive this week and it includes Latto's anticipated release, 777. The album has caused a stir with controversies tied to Kodak Black and his producer Dyryk, but despite the negativity and insult slinging, Latto declared on Twitter that she isn't letting anything bring her down.

When she previously shared 777's tracklist, the Queen of Da Souf rapper added that there would be a surprise feature on the remix to her "Big Energy" hit. Not long ago, Latto shared that the addition was an impressive one: Mariah Carey.

The Pop-R&B icon is certainly no stranger to Hip Hop collaborations, as proven by Latto's "Big Energy." The song samples Tom Tom Club's 1981 single "Genius of Love," which was also used in Carey's classic hit "Fantasy." Carey's single became a Hip Hop staple thanks to a remix with the late-great Wu-Tang icon, Ol' Dirty Bastard.

"I HAVE A SONG W MARIAH DAHLINGGGG!!!!!!!" Latto tweeted along with several enthusiastic emojis. "FYI this might be Mariah’s 20th and my 1st #1... Not letting anything ruin my day." As you shouldn't.

Check out tweets from Latto and the cover art to her Mariah Carey-assisted remix to "Big Energy"—which arrives on Monday—below.