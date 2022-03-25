After stating that she wouldn't be revealing the name of the man who made it difficult for her to clear a feature, Latto is in the hot seat. In just a few hours, Latto's 777 album will arrive, but while promoting the project on Big Boy's Neighborhood in Los Angeles, Latto revealed that she was having some trouble behind the scenes. According to her, a male feature slid in her DMs and when she wouldn't answer him, he didn't want to clear the record.

After fans accused Kodak Black of being the person responsible, he jumped online to deny it was him. Latto returned to say that she wishes she never said anything in the first place and would never name the man involved. Dyryk, friend and collaborator to Kodak, hopped online with scathing posts about Latto while revealing his version of what went on behind the scenes

"Let me fill you in on what this bullsh*t with @latto777 is all about," he wrote. "She asked for a feature a while back. We charged her our normal rate and she wanted a swap. Since her verse won't really do anything for us, we asked for a swap for our female artist and charged her substantially less. She declined and said she was going to not use the record."

However, the Dyryk claimed that Latto returned to accept the first offer without their artist.

"Talk about empowering fellow female rappers," he added. "Now she's on some bullsh*t that she was made uncomfortable And holding up your album? I know you're not talking about us. You were on your diva sh*t when no one is getting in the car playing your records. You're whole album had legal issues (I'm on the email chain) stop tryna pull this fictitious fueled empathy card for sales."

He then accused Latto of trying to "assassinate my brothers character," so Dyryk has made it his mission to "destroy" hers. He ended his rant by stating that Latto won't namedrop who is responsible because "she's full of sh*t." People swiftly responded, wondering why Dyryk was so upset when she never even hinted that it was the Florida rapper. Yet, because she didn't openly deny that it was him, it left Kodak's fans upset.

