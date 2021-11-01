LaRussell Delivers On Skeyez-Produced "It'll All Make Sense When It's Done"

When Vallejo, CA rapper LaRussell stopped by The Breakfast Club for a nine-minute freestyle back in September, he introduced the world to one of the most prolific catalogues in modern hip-hop.

In the last three months alone, LaRussell has dropped three projects, countless freestyles and "Again" a single with P-Lo and Bay Area legend, E-40.

Following up August's Marlin 7 and Everbody Cooks, Everybody Eats, released in early October, LaRussell is already back with another project, this time delivering It'll All Make Sense When It's Done.

Taking to Twitter to reveal that the Skeyez-produced project was made entirely in one day, LaRussell maintains that It'll All Make Sense In The End is some of his best work yet. Spitting over sample-heavy production spacious enough to leave room for every lyric to cut through, LaRusell makes the most of It'll All Make Sense When It's Done's eight-song tracklist and takes advantage of every second the project has to offer. With life experiences and positive messages woven into a web of seemingly-endless bars and clever references, It'll All Make Sense When It's Done is LaRussell at his best, and paints a perfect picture of what it's like to be an independent rapper right on the edge of making it big.

Tracklist

1. What's Left

2. D'evils

3. Premonitions

4. Spice Girls

5. On My Grave

6. Smoke & Mirrors

7. Earl Grey

8. Hall of Fame

Check out It'll All Make Sense When It's Done below and let us know what you think in the comments.