Two weeks ago, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she signed a management deal with Roc Nation, remaining signed to 300 Entertainment for her music distribution. While many felt that a congratulations was in order for this major step in the budding artist's career, former NFL player, Larry Johnson, took to Twitter to discredit her by fabricating a conspiracy theory.

After the Roc Nation deal was revealed to the public, Megan opened up on Twitter about how losing her mother in March has motivated her to keep moving forward. Upon learning of her mother's recent passing, Johnson was convinced that Megan's affiliation with Roc Nation was a desperate, even satanic, move. In a tweet that went viral - primarily for its utter stupidity - Johnson wrote, "Music industry filled with the easily corrupt fatherless children looking for Satan to be the "daddy" they never had.

Megan saw Johnson's tweet circulating and called him out for making such a ludicrous claim. Thee Stallion still appears to be on Johnson's mind because he has brought her up on his timeline again. He now wishes to clarify that his disturbing conspiracy theory did not stem from a malicious place. However, he still mocks Megan's name in his recent tweet. "For those who think I was hating on @theestallion Meg the pony, cuz you think i wanted to sleep with her don’t know my history, I had better." He then proceeds to list women he has slept with for some reason, including Julissa Bermudez, Chilli of TLC, Mya and Draya. Despite these transparent pleas for attention, Johnson ended the tweet by insisting that people do not DM him.