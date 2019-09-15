Megan Thee Stallion recently announced her latest management deal with Roc Nation, uploading a shot alongsideJay-Z that properly summed up the successful run that the 24-year-old emcee has been enjoying this year.

The new development is an especially bright spot as Megan's successful period of time was marred by the death of her mother earlier in the year. Since then, Meg has had no choice but to hit the gas while mourning the loss of her mother. At times, such work ethic has garnered criticism, but the Houston native has continued to reiterate that the will to push forward is what her mother would have wanted.

"After my mom passed I promised myself I was going to keep going hard bc not only is music my dream but it was her dream for me too," she recently explained in a tweet. "I have days where I want to go hide and cry bc she’s not here but i know that ain’t what she would want me to do! I kno she’s proud of me !"

Though not everyone is convinced.

Most recently, it was former NFL player Larry johnson who interpreted Megan Thee Stallion's deal with Roc Nation as being indicative of a deal with the devil.

"A coincidence: Her mother, who was her manager died in the month of March 2019, the same month of her 'break out.'," wrote Johnson on Twitter. "Music industry filled with the easily corrupt fatherless children looking for Satan to be the 'daddy' they never had.

Megan caught the analysis and would soon respond, placing her grind as the sole cause of her success and requesting that her mother's memory not be associated with dark causes.

"Just because YOU found out about me around the time my mother passed does not make what you’re saying accurate. I’ve been grinding for so long and would appreciate if you weirdos on the internet would stop trying to associate my mother having A BRAIN TUMOR with the fucking devil."

Though Jay-Zis no stranger to the routine poke at presumed magical secrets to his success, it also isn't the first time that such insinuations have plagued a budding celebrity and it certainly won't be the last.