Just this past weekend, we reported a case of a crooked Florida cop who had taken to planting meth in random driver's cars after pretending to search their vehicle. The despicable cop had finally been outed, but before that he had managed to ruin quite a few peoples' lives, including one man in particular who had lost custody of his daughter. It's sad to think that we put our trust in these people to "protect" us, but instead they are out here killing, and charging innocent people. Now, 5 days later, news has arrived of yet another defective officer, as prosecutors announced on Wednesday that 33-year-old Los Angeles Police Department officer, William Rodriguez, had been charged and arrested for raping two women. Ex-officer Rodriguez - who was a 10-year-veteran of the department - was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a sexual assault investigation which resulted in a match in a statewide DNA database. The disgraced officer was charged with "two counts of forcible rape with a special allegation of multiple victims," according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The Sexual Assault Section of the department's Robbery Homicide Division were the ones to conduct the investigation, after a female acquaintance of Rodriguez' reported a sexual assault involving her, which occured at his home on the first of November, back in 2018. According to an LAPD news release, the investigation which was opened as a result of the case, eventually led to the discovery of the officer's alleged involvement in a second sexual assault, this one occurring way back in August of 2015. Rodriguez was eventuall positively identified through a "cold hit" notification by the Combined DNA Index System. Reports say that both incidents occured while Rodriguez was off-duty, but nonetheless, he has been stipped of his title and powers. "When one of our own breaks the trust of the people we are sworn to protect and to serve, it tarnishes the badge we all wear proudly on our chests," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "This arrest also reflects our commitment to pursue every lead no matter where the investigation takes us." Rodriguez is currently being held on a whopping $1.2 million bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for this Thursday.