Arguably one of the most embarrassing reasons to be arrested has happened to Love & Hip Hop: New York star Rich Dollaz. TMZ reports the 42-year-old was taken into police custody after failing to pay more than $125,000 in child support for the third time. According to the publication, Rich was busted at his New Jersey home where he was later processed at jail then taken to a Hudson County Family Court.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

Rich posted the $20,000 bail with an intention to being monthly payments for his child. This same instance happened in October of 2014 when he owed $10,000 and February of 2015 when he owed $200K.

Rich is seemingly back at home and responded to recent reports about his late fees. "Thing about the internet you’re so mad when they post some false shit - getting documents & lawyers to rebut what was said for 5 minutes it’s so important and in the next 5 minutes u don’t give a fuck cuz u know why u know the truth & more importantly this is the internet," he wrote.

Rich has one daughter, Ashley Trowers, who he shares with his ex Chaundrea Nicolle.