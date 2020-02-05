Mendeecees Harris became a free man last Wednesday, when he was released from prison on January 29th after spending over 5 years behind bars. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star was first sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2014 for drug trafficking, but it was revealed last summer that Mendeecees would be released in November of 2020. Then, last week, it was revealed that he had gotten out even earlier, when his wife, Yandy Smith-Harris, shared a video of her husband throwing his prison clothes away with the caption, "Never going back."

While he is "never going back" to prison, exactly, according to Bossip, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Prisons revealed that Mendeecees will have to serve the remaining nine months of his sentence in either a halfway house or on house arrest. TMZ confirms that he will also have to participate in a work-release program, and will receive passes to see his family. It looks these visits include going on public outings, as the Harris clan were seen shopping together at Walmart on Monday. The father of four strolled the street with his and Yandy's two kids, 7-year-old Omere Harris and 5-year-old Skylar Smith Harris during their first public appearance together since his release.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mendeecees's time in prison has been a prominent storyline on Love & Hip Hop: New York, as the show followed Yandy navigating the struggles of having her husband and father of her children locked up. Now that he's a free man, Mendeecees will surely make his reappearance on the show, especially since he and Yandy just adopted a daughter.