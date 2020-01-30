No one is more excited to see Mendeecees Harris released from prison than Yandy Smith. The Love & Hip Hop New York couple have been candid about Mendeecees's legal troubles for years since it was first announced that he was facing charges of drug trafficking. Authorities accused the reality star of helping to move heroin and cocaine from New York City to Rochester, New York between 2006 and 2008.

VH1 cameras followed the couple as they prepared for Mendeecees's sentencing, and after he was hit with eight to 10 years, the pair struggled to work out co-parenting. On Love & Hip Hop New York, Yandy often shared her prison calls with her husband, and six months ago it was announced that after serving four years behind bars, Mendeecees would be released in November 2020.

However, his big day came sooner than later, and on Wednesday (January 29), Yandy shared a video to her Instagram showing that her husband was a free man. "Never going back...@mendeecees🙏🏾," she wrote in the caption of the clip that showed Mendeecees tossing out his prison clothing. The happy couple are then seen posing for photos in the street.

Mendeecees's release is a central focus of Yandy's storyline on the current season of Love & Hip Hop New York, so expect to see more of these two on reality television sooner than later. Watch the clip below.