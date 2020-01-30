Many of you have by now already heard of Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecees' early release from prison yesterday. While the news had social media chattering extensively about Yandy's extravagant "Cruella de Vil-inspired" fur coat in the video they posted together, or what they'd be doing that night as a married couple that haven't seen each other physically in a few years, the more interesting news is actually what he'll have to endure as a newly-released parolee.

Bossip reports that Mendeecees, seen throwing away his pre-prison clothes and Timbs in the aforementioned video with Yandy by his side (seen above), is not technically a free man as opposed to what's been widely reported. While he has in fact been granted early release after serving close to half of his eight to ten-year sentence, Mendeecees will have to serve the remaining nine months in either a halfway house or on house arrest. While the spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons who confirmed this news with Bossip didn't give specific details on what type of parole conditions he was issued, the site does say he was transferred to the New York Residential Reentry Management Office following his release on January 29.

Mendeecees will officially be released on Oct. 14, 2020, as confirmed via the Bureau of Prisons. Prayers up!