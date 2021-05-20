mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lana Del Rey's Surprise New Single "Wildflower Wildfire" Will Give You Goosebumps

Alex Zidel
May 20, 2021 15:19
456 Views
20
2
Polydor Records/Interscope RecordsPolydor Records/Interscope Records
Polydor Records/Interscope Records

Wildflower Wildfire
Lana Del Rey
Produced by Mike Dean

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lana Del Rey releases her new single "Wildflower Wildfire" produced by Mike Dean.


Legendary hip-hop producer Mike Dean has done it again, lending his talent to Lana Del Rey for her latest surprise single "Wildflower Wildfire."

This year hasn't been without controversy for Lana Del Rey, who seems to always get caught up in the crosshairs of cancel culture. She most recently released her studio album Chemtrails over the Country Club, which was criticized heavily for its cover art. This week, producer Mike Dean began teasing a new collaboration with Lana and that song has officially been released as part of a surprise three-peat from Lana, who released "Wildflower Wildfire" out of nowhere.

The beautiful song is emotional, with Lana unpacking her relationship with her step-mother. The track will be featured on Lana's next album Blue Bannisters

Check out the new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

My father never stepped in
When his wife would rage at me
So I ended up awkward but sweet
Later than hospitals and still on my feet

Lana Del Rey
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  456
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lana Del Rey Mike Dean new music new song
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lana Del Rey's Surprise New Single "Wildflower Wildfire" Will Give You Goosebumps
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject