Lana Del Rey's Surprise New Single "Wildflower Wildfire" Will Give You Goosebumps

Legendary hip-hop producer Mike Dean has done it again, lending his talent to Lana Del Rey for her latest surprise single "Wildflower Wildfire."

This year hasn't been without controversy for Lana Del Rey, who seems to always get caught up in the crosshairs of cancel culture. She most recently released her studio album Chemtrails over the Country Club, which was criticized heavily for its cover art. This week, producer Mike Dean began teasing a new collaboration with Lana and that song has officially been released as part of a surprise three-peat from Lana, who released "Wildflower Wildfire" out of nowhere.

The beautiful song is emotional, with Lana unpacking her relationship with her step-mother. The track will be featured on Lana's next album Blue Bannisters.

Check out the new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

My father never stepped in

When his wife would rage at me

So I ended up awkward but sweet

Later than hospitals and still on my feet