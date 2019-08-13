Less than a month ago Lamar Odom admitted that he wanted to repair his relationship with the Kardashians and then just a few weeks after he shared an image to his Instagram of his new leading lady, Sabrina Parr, seemingly putting his past plans on pause. Sabrina is a personal trainer from Ohio and the caption alongside their debut couple photo read: "What we have is much more than they can see."

The duo recently paid a visit to Dish Nation to chop it up with Gary With Da Tea to discuss their relationship and Sabrina explained just why she gave Lamar a chance despite his dark past. “This relationship for me is different for me because he is not intimidated of me at all. I know how I come across and I’m okay with it," Sabrina said as seen in the clip below. "He embraced it, he said to me he needs someone aggressive because he’s so laid back and passive.”

Lamar piped in: “It’s the truth, she’s black. All them other relationships weren’t."

When asked directly just why she decided to go down this past with Lamar, Sabrina responded: "You have to meet people where they are. He was never in the position to be someone’s husband. He was sick; he needed to heal to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses and he never had time to go through that. So I knew with my resources and personality and my attitude, I could help him, and initially, a woman is a helpmate.”