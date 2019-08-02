Lamar Odom will always be known as one of the best sixth men to ever play in the NBA. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, he helped the team win two championships, serving as a viable offensive weapon off the bench. Unfortunately, he'll also be remembered for his struggles off the court. LO plans to continue playing professional basketball and as he gets back in shape, he's got a new lady in his life to keep him grounded.

The hooper's relationship status has been a hot topic over the years. He married Khloe Kardashian in 2009 and they were reality television's favourite couple at a time. However, drugs and infidelity got in the way of a successful marriage and Lamar ended up breaking his wife's heart. The couple is now no longer together but Khloe still supports her ex in his personal and professional endeavours. Odom has been linked to several women since his near-death experience several years ago but it looks like he's finally found a keeper in Sabrina Parr, a health and life coach.



Gregory Shamus/Big3/Getty Images

Odom and his new girlfriend shared an identical photo on Instagram to tell the world they're together today. The photo shows them looking like an absolute power couple with Sabrina sitting on Lamar's lap, offering a slight smile. "What we have is much more than they can see," wrote the basketball player as his caption.

You've got to be happy for Lamar after all that he's gone through. Hopefully, he's able to settle down and surround himself with positive influences.