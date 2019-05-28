Lamar Odom's new book Darkness to Light: A Memoir has revealed a lot of the former basketball player's short marriage to Khloe Kardashian and all the hardship the couple went through. We previously posted about Lamar's claims that Khloe's family was rude to his family, how he once threatened to kill her when he was high and how a brothel owner tried to kill him.

The 39-year-old recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and detail where his relationship with Khloe is today. "I mean, I wouldn't call it amends," he said. "I've spoken to her recently if you call that amends." As for what he would tell Khloe now if he had the chance, he said this:

"I love you and thank you for being there for me when I couldn't walk or talk. You know, when you marry someone after knowing them 30 days, I don't think that love will go away. You know what I'm saying? A piece of paper that says we're not together no more, that love will never go away."



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"I put my all into that marriage," Khloe previously stated of her time with Lamar. "I think, me knowing I could survive that and, like, it's going to be OK and life gets better, but I look at life from always a positive aspect. I would've rather experienced those moments that I had of greatness and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever."