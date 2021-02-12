Breakups can be difficult, and with Valentine's Day quickly approaching this weekend, emotions are high. The world was given an inside look into Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's romance as the couple shared their high and low moments, but once they broke up, things turned sour. Lamar accused Sabrina of holding his passwords to his social media hostage while she expressed that he had many issues to work on outside of their relationship. They've both been appearing on podcasts and shows where they've discussed their split, and recently, Lamar suggested to Wendy Williams that Sabrina had a sexual encounter with Tristan Thompson.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"There was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye," he told Williams. "Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other. C'mon Wendy, you can put that together. I don't say names if I don't have to but..." After his comments went viral, The Neighborhood Talk spoke with Odom's rep who clarified why the former Los Angeles Lakers star decided to air out his ex's secret.

"Lamar only shared what he said on Wendy because he is transparent about his past, especially, with his ex-[girlfriend] Sabrina spreading lies about him," the rep reportedly said. "He felt it was time to share his truth including one of the reasons that Lamar questioned Sabrina and her intentions in the relationship. After all he’s been through he is now healthy and happy living in a new city."

It's been reported that Khloe already knew about Tristan and Sabrina's past. Sabrina hasn't responded to the allegations.

[via]