Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been getting themselves (and the world) ready to have another baby, teasing on multiple occasions that they're ready to give True a sibling. Despite their explosive relationship, which has gone through ups and downs over the years, Khloe and Tristan seem to be solid these days.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

During a televised interview with Wendy Williams, Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom possibly tried to throw a wrench in all that, bringing up some drama from years ago. He claimed that Sabrina Parr, his ex-fiancée, had slept with Khloe's current partner. "There was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye," he said about Sabrina. "Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other. C'mon Wendy, you can put that together. I don't say names if I don't have to but..."

Apparently, that's old news for Khloe, who was reportedly already aware of Tristan's fling with Sabrina. According to TMZ, Kardashian insiders have informed them that the hook-up happened over a decade ago when Tristan was just starting out in the NBA. He was reportedly in his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he hooked with Sabrina Parr, who is from Ohio.

The way Lamar worded his admission, it sounded as though the fling was recent. It also sounded like Khloe didn't know about it. Thankfully, that's all cleared up before this turned into even more of a mess.

