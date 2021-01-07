Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have been going through a very nasty--and very public split. The former Lakers player's ex is now hinting that his financial woes are what really put an end to their romance.

The former pro baller's ex shared a screenshot of a tweet on her Instagram story that read, "Tyler Perry said before you marry someone you need to see them in all 4 seasons!! When happy, mad, stable, broke, been hurt etc. I felt that because we sometimes wonder why people change on us and its not really changes sometimes you just haven't seen people at their worst!."

"That broke stage will definitely show you who a person really is!!" Sabrina wrote under the tweet. Odom's ex might be hinting that his ongoing financial troubles were the main reason for their tumultuous split.

Last week, Odom accused his ex of stealing his Instagram password and other social media accounts and was holding them hostage in an Instagram video. "Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter~ if any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers," he wrote in the caption of the footage uploaded to his account.

We hope these two can eventually get on better terms with each other.

