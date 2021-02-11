They've taken to the press since their on-again-off-again relationship ended, and it sounds as if Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's split was messier than the public witnessed. The couple had been laying on their affections quite heavily on social media, even sharing photos of their engagement parties, workout sessions, vacations, and intimate family moments with their children. The former basketball star continues to overcome his addictions through therapy and recovery, and Sabrina seemed to be by his side, even filming a reality show with Odom about their lives.



The bliss has turned sour as they've slung accusations against once another, and in his recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Odom upped the ante. During the conversation, Wendy wanted to know if Odom ever cheated on his ex-fiancée. "I did, but to be honest with you, Wendy, there was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye," he said. "Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other. C'mon Wendy, you can put that together. I don't say names if I don't have to but..."

To put that in context, Lamar Odom has only been married once to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 until they separated in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. Based on those observations, Odom seems to be suggesting that Sabrina Parr had something going on with Tristan Thompson. Watch the clip below.