The Phoenix Suns have officially advanced in the 2020-2021 NBA Playoffs, eliminating the seventh-seed Los Angeles Lakers, who got hit hard by the injury bug. The defending NBA Champions didn't look like the same team during much of this season, with many of their struggles coming from injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both superstar players had lingering pain all season-- LeBron never fully recovered from a high ankle sprain and The Brow had several different injuries, including a groin strain, in recent weeks.

On the brink of elimination, the Lakers suited up with Anthony Davis in their starting lineup, but he was removed from the game after five minutes. The commentators criticized the Lakers' team doctor's decision to clear him for the game, pointing out the superstar hobbling down the court on every play. He would not return to the game.



Harry How/Getty Images

After trailing early in the first quarter, it was clear that the Lakers just didn't have enough manpower to complete the repeat. The Suns played well, with Devin Booker and reserve Cameron Payne shining during this series. After the game, LeBron gave Booker his signed jersey, telling him to continue being a serious star in the league.

This is the first time that LeBron James has been bounced from the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers will need to do some serious star-searching this offseason, perhaps recruiting players like Stephen Curry or Damian Lillard, if they want a chance at heading back to the NBA Finals next year.

Do you think the Suns will go far this year?