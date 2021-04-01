NBA Twitter was set ablaze this past week as Brian Windhorst floated around a rumor that LeBron James was trying to recruit Steph Curry during the All-Star Game. Bringing Curry to the Los Angeles Lakers would be the biggest story in all of sports and it would certainly be a huge betrayal to the Bay Area. Regardless, this gave fans a whole lot to talk about in the midst of an NBA season that in all honesty, has been very lackluster in comparison to other seasons.

While speaking to The Athletic, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers commented on the Curry rumors and whether or not he was worried about them. As you can imagine, Myers has heard it all and he's fully prepared for Curry to be with the Warriors for life.

Harry How/Getty Images

“We’re never going to stop hearing it,” Myers said. “It doesn’t matter if a guy signs an extension anymore, whether it’s one of our guys or any guy. The drumbeat never stops. … I think rumors like that or any rumor about a great player, they’ll always be there as long as the player’s great. But all we can do is make our place of work somewhere people show up and feel like they can compete. I think Steph’s felt like we’ve given him a really good chance in his time and career to compete individually and team-wise. And that’s what we’re going to keep trying to do. … What I would say: I think Steph’s happy. I think he’s in a good place. I think things are going to be fine with him.”

The Warriors have been on the decline over the last couple of seasons and with Curry injured, the rumors have only gotten worse. Regardless, Warriors fans shouldn't panic just yet, as we all know Windhorst typically comes through with the LeBron agenda.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

