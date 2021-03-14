Steph Curry is one of the most celebrated shooters in the history of the NBA and when all is said and done, he will probably finish with the most three-pointers made in the history of basketball. Curry has plenty of gas left in the tank and today, he officially turned 33 years old which puts him on the older side of the league. Despite this, Curry is still young at heart and is currently in the midst of vying for a fourth title.

Curry has been spending his big day at home with his family, where his children issued a pretty unique birthday gift. Essentially, they made him go on a scavenger hunt where eventually, he found a pair of his Under Armour Curry 8s, in a special colorway that was designed by his kids.

"My kids came through in the clutch with a nice surprise for the 33rd Bday. Had no clue they knew how to design some shoes, but the scavenger hunt had me all the way confused. Love my unicorn, butterfly, and wolf! Bday Vibes!" Curry wrote.

This colorway looks pretty flashy as it is a mixture of pink and vibrant blue. Overall, it's a dope-looking sneaker and we're sure Curry will be wearing these on the court. Perhaps we'll even see the colorway become an official model that sells on the market. That would be the ultimate tribute to his children.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images