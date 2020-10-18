In an era where so many artists are fighting to own their masters, L.A. Reid is joining the list of music industry executives who've sold their entire catalogs. According to Variety, Reid has sold 100% of his 162-song writing and publishing catalog to Hipgnosis Songs and its Investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited for an undisclosed amount. This comes as the company appointed Reid to its advisory board.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Of course, L.A. Reid has had such a pivotal role in shaping R&B and hip-hop into what it is today, having co-founded LaFace Records with Babyface in 1998. The label launched the careers of artists like Outkast, Toni Braxton, Usher, Pink, and more.

Reid's catalog that he sold includes records from TLC, who recently accused him of bailing on the group, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, the Whispers, Sheena Easton, Karyn White, and Boyz II Men, among others.

“I can’t imagine a better home for my lifetime of music and songs than Hipgnosis. Merck and his dream team truly value artists and their creative vision, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them for this exciting new chapter," Reid said of the deal.

L.A. Reid joins a slew of producers who've sold their catalogs to Hipgnosis including The-Dream, RZA, and No I.D.

[Via]