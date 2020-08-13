Hipgnosis
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber's Music Catalog Sells For Over $200 MillionThe Canadian crooner signed a deal with the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, earning him an astounding payday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicL.A. Reid Sells 100% Of 160-Song Writing & Publishing CatalogThe veteran music executive's catalog includes hit records from Whitney Houston, TLC, Boyz II Men, and more.By Aron A.
- MusicNo I.D. Sells His Entire 273-Song Musical CatalogLegendary producer No I.D. has sold his entire catalog, which includes hits with Jay-Z, Drake, and Kanye West, to Hipgnosis Sounds.By Mitch Findlay