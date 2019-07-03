La La and Carmelo Anthony were recently in headlines after the NBA Player was spotted in France on a yacht with a woman who was not his wife. Carmelo denied that it was anything suspicious but reports still detailed how La La was a "wreck" over the matter. The couple first split back in 2017 and got back together in 2018 but reports now say that La La is pursuing legal action to see what the next steps in their relationship may be.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

PEOPLE details how La La is actively considering what her future with Carmelo will look like as they continue to co-parent their 12-year-old son, Kiyan. “As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a source told the publication. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

Back when the couple first split, La La cited how they're time together was the reason to try and work it out.

“We’re good. I mean, we’ve been together for a really long time so we’re figuring out how to make it work for what is best for Kiyan and what is best for us,” she said, adding, “marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

We'll have to wait and see how things go this time.



Brian Ach/Getty Images