Carmelo Anthony has recently been accused of cheating on his wife La La, after photos surfaced of Melo laying next to another woman on a yacht in France. However, Melo tells TMZ Sports that the woman in the photos was actually with her husband and the rest of her family.

The 10-time NBA All Star says he normally wouldn't address such rumors, but the cheating allegations are now affecting both his family and the woman's family. Melo, who was in France as part of Jordan Brand's annual Quai 54 Streetball Tournament, explains:

"All them bloggers that's trying to put that out there, that shit is not cool at all," Melo said. "That's not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married." "The only reason i'm addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won't address this, but I had to address this." "Can't let this one slide, because this shit ain't cool no more. Peace."

Check out his full comments in the video embedded below.