Carmelo Anthony is looking to make his comeback in the world of basketball as it was revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers are a likely destination for the star to play next season. While fans are excited about this prospect, the player is currently embroiled in a bit of scandal as photos popped up earlier this week of Anthony chilling with a mystery woman on a yacht in France. Many speculated that Carmelo was cheating on his wife La La although he quickly hit up TMZ so he could deny all of the rumors.

"All them bloggers that's trying to put that out there, that shit is not cool at all," Melo said. "That's not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married." "The only reason i'm addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won't address this, but I had to address this." "Can't let this one slide, because this shit ain't cool no more. Peace."

In a report from Page Six, it was revealed that La La is "wreck" over these photos and a source has said she is currently in therapy because she doesn't trust him. The two separated back in 2017 but have since reconciled.