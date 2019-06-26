Carmelo Anthony's career has been wavering over the last few years as he has been bounced around the league and can't seem to find a home. He played a few games with the Houston Rockets at the beginning of the season but was quickly released as the franchise realized he simply wasn't a good fit. Anthony has shown a strong desire to keep playing in the NBA although it appears as though his time is quickly running out. Regardless, Melo is a free agent this Summer and there will certainly be a team looking for his services.

Well, the Los Angeles Lakers could be the team to take him and that's what most executives around the league seem to believe, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv. The Lakers are in desperate need of some cheap shooting talent and Carmelo could definitely fit that bill. It appears as though the Lakers would also be interested in acquiring JR Smith.

Anthony has also expressed interest in playing for the New York Knicks again which would be a pretty big development, although the feelings don't seem very mutual right now.

Stay tuned for updates on news around the league throughout the upcoming free agency period which begins on Sunday, June 30th at 6 P.M. EST.