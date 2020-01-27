The tributes keep on pouring in for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other people aboard the basketball legend's helicopter after the fatal crash yesterday. Details continue to be unveiled regarding the cause of the crash with most reports pointing to high levels of fog in the area. Kobe Bryant famously used helicopters to bypass the busy Los Angeles traffic, noting that he uses the extra time to bond with his family. The city of Los Angeles and the entire world are grieving the loss of Bryant, and the news is hitting Kylie Jenner especially hard. She posted her tribute on social media, revealing that she used to frequently use that same helicopter.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"Rest in peace..and prayers to these families," wrote the billionaire make-up mogul. "I still can't believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close."

As reported by TMZ, Jenner was on the helicopter with Dream Kardashian on the little one's birthday in November 2019. That appears to be the last time she took flight with Ara Zobayan, the pilot of the chopper.

When the news first broke, Kylie posted a photo of Kobe Bryant and Gianna, praying for their family. This has to be hard for her to process, much like it is for the rest of us.