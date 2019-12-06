Kylie Jenner is out enjoying a snowy vacation with Stormi by her side. The reality star turned businesswoman shared some photographs and videos on the gram of her time getting some rest and relaxation in a cold climate. In one of the posts which includes three photos of herself and her adorable daughter, they are out sharing some quality mommy-daughter time all bundled up. Kylie captioned the post on Instagram with "storm’s first snow trip" letting everyone know that Stormi has never experienced this type of fun before.

Kylie and her mini-me were dressed in fly ski-suits and even used the attire for skiing. Well, snowboarding. Stormi Webster, whom Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott, even got up on a snowboard at the age of almost 2 years old, which some of us can't even do that as adults. The proud mother captioned the post of Stormi snowboarding with "I can’t handle this." What mother would? The cute levels are through the roof.

Kylie also shared solo photographs of herself clad in lots of Chanel and then sporting only Fendi, stuntin' on the gram the way only a Kardashian/Jenner can.

The youngest of the Jenner clan also posted a photo of herself enjoying a glass of white wine, wishing her followers "cheers" and asking the question of, "white or red wine?"