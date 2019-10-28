You all know about how bad Los Angeles traffic can be. Heading from spot to spot, you're bound to be waiting by the wheel for thirty minutes at a time. Kylie Jenner can fortunately sit in the backseat of her chauffered whip as she swerves from location to location, dealing with her billionaire business plans as her driver carefully gets her to all her meetings but, this weekend, as she was heading to Demi Lovato's Halloween party, the star's handler was a little too aggressive in the car.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As reported by numerous sources, including OK! Magazine, the Kardashian-Jenner sister was involved in a minor car accident outside of the exclusive event this weekend. On her way out of Hyde Nightclub in West Hollywood, the superstar makeup mogul and reality star was involved in a fender bender when her driver accidentally backed up into another vehicle. Nobody sustained any injuries reportedly and shortly after the crash, Kylie made her way back to her mega-mansion.

The entertainer could be seen on social media taking shots with Demi Lovato and Sofia Richie at the party, having the time of her life in the pre-Halloween bash. Thankfully, she was not hurt and the accident was not too serious. We're sure her insurance will cover all the potential damages.