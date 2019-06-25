The Met Gala is pretty much a party for Hollywood's elite. The rich and famous gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where they dress up in some of the most lavish attire you'll ever see in your life. This year's edition of the Met Gala included appearances from Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan including Kim, Kylie, and Kendall. Kylie, who was seated with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, apparently spent a portion of the evening talking about the depth of her pockets.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A-Rod's recent interview with Sports Illustrated went up today and there were a few notable takeaways especially while he recalled his experience at the 2019 Met Gala. For one, he might be the worst person to describe anything to anyone. Secondly, Kylie Jenner apparently has no issue speaking about her billionaire status. Following Forbes proclamation that Jenner is the youngest "self-made" billionaire, she apparently used that as a topic of conversation at a table that had her sister, Kendall, as well as Idris Elba, A-Rod and J-Lo, and "as Asian gentleman from Rich Asians."

We had a great table,” he said. “The black guy from The Wire—Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace—Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”