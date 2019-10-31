On Tuesday, a man who was reportedly acting erratic and nervous showed up at Kylie Jenner's house, aggressively knocked on her door and asked to see her. Jenner was not home at the time, but a security guard escorted the man off the premises before he was arrested. The man managed to get to her home, which is located in a gated community, by hiking onto the property.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources claimed the man had a glass pipe on him and was under the influence. The L.A. County District Attorney's Office is going to file misdemeanor trespassing charges. Jenner, on the other hand, wasted no time in filing a restraining order against the trespasser and has had it approved. The man has been ordered to stay 100 yards clear of her home, her car and her.

The docs filed by Jenner's lawyer, Shawn Chapman Holleyshe, stated that she was scared for Stormi's and her own safety. Jenner cited the fact that the man follows her and her family members on social media as potential proof that he might continue to stalk her in the future. Pretty much everyone follows the Kardashian-Jenner fam on social media, but if this man is hiking to her crib and pounding on her door, he definitely needs to be kept far away from her.