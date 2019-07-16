Back when it was Travis Scott's birthday, Kylie Jenner wrote a public birthday message on Instagram detailing how she wanted to "fuck around and have another baby" with her man. It looks as though her plans are still in motion since sources tell PEOPLE that the couple, who already have a one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are seriously considering having another baby.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the source explained to the publication. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.” The insider further explained how the couple are also "discussing marriage" which means the previous reports of them getting hitched may have been false.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A while back Kylie shared on social media that she was very open to another child it was just a matter of when it would happen.

“I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” she explained over SnapChat. “When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she added, hinting at the secrecy that surrounded her first pregnancy. We wonder what they'll name their next child...