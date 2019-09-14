The forthcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp is still in its filming stages but it's turning out to be a bit of a hot mess already. Last month we reported on the news that former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Hazel-E was involved in a fight on set with Day 26's Willie Taylor's wife, Shanda Denyce. Furniture was broken and production was allegedly halted, but the recent news of goings-on thankfully has nothing to do with them.

Unfortunately, however, rap veteran Kurupt is at the center of controversy. The former Death Row Records rapper has been making the reality television rounds lately, as he's recently appeared on this season's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alongside MC Lyte. It looks like he'll also be featured on WeTV's hit series Marriage Boot Camp, but according to TMZ, his stay in the house was almost short-lived.

TheJasmineBRAND previously reported that Kurupt and his girlfriend "Tookie" would appear on the show together, but on Saturday morning TMZ shared that the Tha Dogg Pound member had to be rushed to the hospital after getting overly-intoxicated. Kurupt allegedly is a recovering alcoholic and the Marriage Boot Camp house is known for letting cast members drink liquor freely.

TMZ states that production has pulled all alcoholic beverages from the mansion after Kurupt's relapse. He evidently was hospitalized for two days before being released and cleared for filming. Check out a few photos and videos of Kurupt and Tookie below.